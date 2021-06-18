ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $245.26. 119,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

