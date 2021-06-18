ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $425.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

