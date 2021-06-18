ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.43. 109,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

