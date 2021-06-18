ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

DIS stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.97. The company had a trading volume of 186,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $314.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

