ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 789 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $24.42 on Friday, hitting $844.40. 7,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,912. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.63 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

