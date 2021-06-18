ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 8,425 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

