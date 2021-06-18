ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

PANW traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $377.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

