StakedZEN (STZEN) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $769.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $76.79 or 0.00213901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

