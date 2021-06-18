Stakinglab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,022.81 and approximately $34.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

