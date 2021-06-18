Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

STAN traded down GBX 16.70 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 468.70 ($6.12). The stock had a trading volume of 13,184,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,523. The company has a market cap of £14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 500. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

