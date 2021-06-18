Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.75 ($6.82).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.34) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500. The firm has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

