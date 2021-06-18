Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 404236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.24 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.93.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

