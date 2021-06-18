Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Tops $47.74 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

