Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to “Buy” at G.Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.