Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to Buy at G.Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.