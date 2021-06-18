Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.