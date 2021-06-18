Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $18,881.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.