Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 9.1% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

