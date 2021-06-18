Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 294,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

