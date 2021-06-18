Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.29

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.70 billion and approximately $485.98 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00131884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00181854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,198.75 or 1.01046928 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,110 coins and its circulating supply is 23,149,089,667 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

