StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 343.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of StepStone Group worth $126,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last 90 days.

STEP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.38. 703,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,390. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

