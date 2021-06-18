Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $71.71 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

