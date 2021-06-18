STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.58% of STERIS worth $94,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $199.46. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

