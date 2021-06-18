stETH (Lido) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,189.83 or 0.06119595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $565,444.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00183836 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00877557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,840.17 or 1.00157333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 523,574 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.