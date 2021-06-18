Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 18th (AMZN, BHP, BLX, BOO, DLNG, DOCS, GSV, IPL, POU, PPL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 18th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,600.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £125 ($163.31) target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV). They issued an outperform rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$39.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return are concerns. It expects second-quarter earnings of $2.97 per share. Net investment income is projected to decline by $10 million. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.