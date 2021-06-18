Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Trading Down 3.3%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.07. 96 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

