Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $113.06 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $113.06 million and $23.60 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00726999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00082690 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

