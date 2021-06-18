Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $22.82 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $165.07 or 0.00453381 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.25 or 1.00416797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00847857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

