StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $498,469.64 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $498,469.64 and $56.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,574,600,473 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,406,119 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

