Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.68. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

