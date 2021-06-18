Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $69,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

