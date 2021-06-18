Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 267,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of Stryker worth $1,234,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

