Substratum Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $621.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.