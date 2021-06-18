SUKU Trading Down 5% This Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $38.79 million and $904,409.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

