Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:SUMO traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 365.50 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 396,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,371. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 407 ($5.32). The firm has a market cap of £626.69 million and a P/E ratio of 365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.06.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,250.33). Also, insider Carl Cavers purchased 472 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

