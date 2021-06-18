SUN Achieves Market Cap of $173,724.44 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $173,724.44 and approximately $100.13 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.