Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report sales of $374.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.60 million to $414.50 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $82,454,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,581,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

