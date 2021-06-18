Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $81.86 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.96 or 0.06132887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00145792 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,298,564 coins and its circulating supply is 319,462,639 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

