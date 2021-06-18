SureRemit Trading Down 14.1% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.00 million and $19,730.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00184361 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00876459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.12 or 0.99924525 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.