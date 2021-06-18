Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGRY opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.