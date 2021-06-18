Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

