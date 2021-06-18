Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,137.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Swap has a market cap of $474,926.81 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,403,536 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

