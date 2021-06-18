Swarm City 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $529,487.41 and approximately $62.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

