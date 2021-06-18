SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

