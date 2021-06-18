Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,794 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Hawkins worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $674.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

