Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,100 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

