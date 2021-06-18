Swiss National Bank Buys 11,800 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

