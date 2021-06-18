Swiss National Bank Buys 14,800 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Absolute Software worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $700.58 million, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

