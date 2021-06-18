Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

