Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE TPB opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.